Even though Avatar 2 wasn’t slated to hit theaters until December of 2021, the delays in production brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have forced James Cameron to push the movie back to December 2022 instead. But the cast and crew are still hard at work in New Zealand, where the country has no locally acquired cases of coronavirus. Producer Jon Landau has posted two more Avatar sequel set photos to keep fans as excited as they can be with less than a year and a half until release.

The new Avatar 2 set photos were posted to producer Jon Landau‘s Instagram, as well as the Avatar feed on Twitter:

The first features Garrett Warren, the second unit director on set, giving stuntman Steve Brown some notes before a take. Brown is dressed as a SEC-OPS soldier from The Resources Development Administration, the largest single non-governmental organization in human space, and the villains from the first movie. We’re not sure if that helmet is meant for protection from an oxygen-free environment or perhaps for underwater engagement, but it looks pretty cool.

If the guy with the eye patch looks familiar, that’s because Garrett Warren is also a stuntman, and he’s frequently taken bit parts in the movies that he’s worked on. Most recently, you’ve probably seen him as a bartender in Alita: Battle Angel, but his most prominent on-screen role was the operator for the robot Midas in the sci-fi boxing movie Real Steel.

Meanwhile, another behind-the-scenes shot has more soldiers, presumable from the RDA, firing upon something off-camera. There also appears to maybe be a small fire on the set, which is either some kind of industrial facility, or perhaps another piece of the massive Sea Dragon vessel that was teased back in December of 2019.

The Avatar sequels are bringing back the original movie’s cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Matt Gerald. But there are several new cast members in the mix as well, including Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin. Plus, there’s a whole slate of young actors playing Na’vi children in the movie too.

Avatar 2 is slated to arrive on December 22, 2022, and Avatar 3 will follow on December 20, 2024. If those two sequels turn out well, then we’ll get Avatar 4 arriving on December 8, 2026, and finally, Avatar 5 is slated for December 22, 2028. Hopefully we’ll all still be alive by then.