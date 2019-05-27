The cast of the new animated take on Scooby-Doo continues to grow, and this time it’s with some familiar child stars playing younger versions of the characters from Mystery Inc.

Scoob is the name of the new animated Scooby-Doo movie, and it already features Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez and Will Forte as the voices of Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy respectively. Frank Welker is also reprising his longtime role as Scooby-Doo. But now two young stars from Avengers: Infinity War and Looper are being added to the Scooby-Doo movie cast to play young versions of Velma and Fred.

The Wrap reports Ariana Greenblatt and Pierce Gagnon have landed the roles of young Fred and Velma in the new animated Scooby-Doo movie cast. Greenblatt is coming off playing a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, but she’s also appeared in A Bad Moms Christmas and had a regular role on the series Stuck in the Middle. Meanwhile, Gagnon famously came on the scene with Looper and also starred in Tomorrowland and the recent revival of Twin Peaks.

This movie sounds more full all the time, but that makes sense since the film will find Mystery Inc. teaming up with other members of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly (voiced by Harry Potter franchise star Jason Isaacs). Some of those other Hanna-Barbera characters include Captain Caveman, voiced by Tracy Morgan, as well as Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, who will be played by Mark Wahlberg and Ken Jeong. But there are likely more that will be appearing too.

But how integral will young versions of Mystery Inc. be in Scoob? More than likely these are small roles meant for flashbacks or early scenes diving into the origins of the mystery-solving team. Part of me wonders if the appearance of a young Fred and Velma will have some kind of tie to the animated series A Pup Named Scooby-Doo (seen above), which focused on child versions of the Scooby-Doo characters and had a slightly different comedy style than the original series. It would make sense if this brings together a bunch of Hanna-Barbera characters.

Scoob will be directed by Tony Cervone, who has a history with animated Scooby-Doo projects with Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate producing and Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Dan Povenmire and Adam Sztykiel executive producing. Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman wrote the screenplay.