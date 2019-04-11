The new animated Scoob-Doo movie has just added some Crazy and Dope talent to its cast. Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong and Dope star Kiersey Clemons will be lending the voices as part of the star-studded Scoob cast, which includes Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfreid, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, and Frank Welker reprising his role as the voice of Scooby-Doo that he’s played since 2002.

Deadline reports that Jeong and Clemons are joining the Scoob cast as familiar characters from the overarching Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning cartoon pantheon.

Jeong will be voicing Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, a robot dog who has frequently teamed up with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery, Inc. gang over the decades. Dynomutt debuted in 1976 as the star of his own Hanna-Barbera Saturday morning show, assisting the superhero Blue Falcon. The character was paired with Scooby-Doo in a broadcast block called the Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour, with the two shows crossing over from time to time. Like Scooby-Doo, Dynomutt is a bit of a bumbling dog that accidentally saved the day, despite his mechanical alterations and many gadgets.

Meanwhile, Clemons will voice Dee Dee Skyes, the smartest member and unofficial leader of the “Teen Angels” in Captain Cavemen and the Teen Angels — the equivalent to Velma in the Mystery Inc., gang. The series, which aired from 1977 to 1980, was a mystery comedy that followed a group of four teens that discovers Captain Caveman frozen in ice, teaming up to solve mysteries together. Tracy Morgan has already been castas the Teen Angel’s hairy superfriend, Captain Caveman.While the Teen Angels rarely crossed over with the Mystery Inc., gang, they did appear in one Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated episode in Scooby’s fever dream.

Directed by Tony Cervone with a story by Jack Donaldson and Derek Elliott, Scoob is slated for to open in theaters on May 15, 2020.