After Labor Day rolls around, there’s not much left to celebrate in September…which means everyone just starts getting in the Halloween spirit a little early. Hulu is already preparing for serious spooks with the release of the trailer for Monsterland, a new horror anthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s story collection North-American Lake Monsters. If this trailer is any indicator, then these stories are going to keep you up at night.

Monsterland Trailer

The official synopsis for Monsterland doesn’t tell us much of anything beyond the fact that the series involves “encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts,” but the synopsis for the collection of short stories on which the series is based offers a little more insight, albeit in a vague fashion:

“These are love stories. And also monster stories. Sometimes these are monsters in their traditional guises, sometimes they wear the faces of parents, lovers, or ourselves. The often working-class people in these stories are driven to extremes by love. Sometimes, they are ruined; sometimes redeemed. All are faced with the loneliest corners of themselves and strive to find an escape.”

This is clearly one of those projects where the real monsters are ourselves. After all, what’s scarier than realizing that we’re the makers of our own demise? But there are still horror elements at play to elevate the metaphor to a terrifying level, and with eight episodes coming to Hulu for the show’s first season, there will be plenty to keep you spooked this Halloween.

If that’s not good enough for you, Monsterland boasts an impressive cast that includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, Taylor Schilling, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, and Adepero Oduye.

Meanwhile, the series hails from creator, writer, and executive producer Mary Laws (The Neon Demon, Preacher) and is also executive produced by Sue Naegle and Ali Krug, as well as Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh and Megan Ellison, the latter three of which previously collaborated on Wounds, another adaptation of Nathan Ballingrud’s work that is available to watch on Hulu.

Between this and Amazon’s upcoming Welcome to the Blumhouse movie collection coming in October, I’d say we’ll have plenty to keep Halloween from being completely ruined by the coronavirus pandemic.

Monsterland arrives on Hulu on October 2, 2020.