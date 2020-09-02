Blumhouse and Hulu have spent the last year-and-a-half releasing Into the Dark, a series of horror films that debut every month on that streaming service. Now, Blumhouse is taking a similar concept to Amazon with Welcome to the Blumhouse, a series of eight horror movies that will arrive over time. The first four of the films is due to hit Amazon in October, and ahead of their release, a Welcome to the Blumhouse trailer gives us a glimpse of what’s in store.

Welcome To The Blumehouse Trailer

I’ve been extremely underwhelmed by Into the Dark, so I really hope Welcome to the Blumhouse is a step-up in terms of quality. Welcome to the Blumhouse consists of “eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios,” and the first four of the films – Black Box, Evil Eye, The Lie, and Nocturne – are headed to Amazon Prime Video in October. In addition to giving us our first look at footage from the films, this trailer also features the song “What’s Up” by FJØRA, so it has that going for it.

Here’s a breakdown of the films:

Black Box

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James.

Directed by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.

Premieres October 6.



The Lie

When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Starring: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King.

Directed by: Veena Sud.

Premieres October 6.



Evil Eye

A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Starring: Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White.

Directed by: Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani.

Premieres October 13.



Nocturne

Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw.

Directed by: Zu Quirke.

Premieres October 13.