With Halloween just around the corner, Mondo’s Monster Mash continues, with a slew of new Universal Monsters items, including figurines, pins, and Tiki mugs of the Creature From the Black Lagoon, the Mummy, the Wolf Man, and more.

Mondo has just unleashed several new Universal Monsters items, including the first-ever 1/6 scale figure of The Creature From the Black Lagoon, as well as its Silver Screen Variant. Joining the figure are enamel pins, Tiki mugs, and other items, in addition to the Universal Monsters puzzles which debuted earlier. All of these items from the Universal Monsters collection will be available to order on MondoShop.com.

“Few cinematic characters are so iconic that they’ve transcended film to become part of our global reality,” Mondo teases in the press release. “But since a certain phantom first visited an opera nearly a century ago, the Universal Monsters have clawed their way to the top as some of the most recognizable and reprehensible faces in the world. For generations, Dracula, Frankenstein and his bride, the Wolf Man, the Mummy, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon have chilled the spines of literally billions. And this Halloween, Mondo is celebrating their horror legacy with our biggest, boldest, bloodiest tribute yet.”

Below is the first-ever 1/6 Scale Figure of the Creature From the Black Lagoon. Two years in the making, this figure has 16 points of articulation, stands at 12″ tall, comes with switch-out swim hands and feet, as well as two switch-out heads. There’s also a handy dandy fossil hand accessory. It’s available in both the classic Creature colors as well as the Mondo exclusive Silver Screen Variant, but for a limited time offer, you can buy the CREATURE 1/6 Scale Figure and receive 20% off (1) CREATURE 1/6 Scale Figure – Silver Screen Variant if purchased together.

Approx. 12″ in height. Approx. 4 lbs.

Material: ABS/PVC.

Design by Joe Allard.

Sculpted by Matt Black.

Painted by Anthony Mestas.

Packaging by Jason Edmiston and Mike Bonnano.

Expected to ship in Feb 2021. Ships to US and Canada.

$175.

Approx. 12″ in height. Approx. 4 lbs.

Material: ABS/PVC.

Design by Joe Allard.

Sculpted by Matt Black.

Painted by Mike Pflaumer and Hector Arce.

Packaging by Jason Edmiston and Mike Bonnano.

Expected to ship in Feb 2021. Ships to US and Canada.

$185.

The Creature is getting much-deserved love with an enamel pin by artist Florian Bertmer, which you can see below.

Designed by Florian Bertmer.

1.5″ H. Soft enamel pin on 2″ x 3″ backing.

Expected to Ship in October 2020.

Ships to the US and Canada.

$10.

Mondo is leaning into the whole Silver Screen theme, with silver glazeways of Universal Monsters Tiki mugs, each designed by Doug P’Gosh, sculpted by Matthew Black, and produced with the Tiki Farm team.

Holds approx. 16oz. 6.5″ in height.

2 lbs. Material: Stoneware Ceramic.

Artists: Doug P’Gosh, Matthew Black, Tiki Farm.

Expected to Ship in 3 – 5 Business Days.

Ships to US and Canada.

$50.

Holds approx. 16oz. 6.5″ in height. 2 lbs.

Material: Stoneware Ceramic.

Artists: Doug P’Gosh, Matthew Black, Tiki Farm.

Expected to Ship in 3 – 5 Business Days.

Ships to US and Canada.

$50.

Holds approx. 16oz. 6.5″ in height. 2 lbs.

Material: Stoneware Ceramic.

Artists: Doug P’Gosh, Matthew Black, Tiki Farm.

Expected to Ship in 3 – 5 Business Days.

Ships to US and Canada.

$50.

Holds approx. 16oz. 6.5″ in height. 2 lbs.

Material: Stoneware Ceramic.

Artists: Doug P’Gosh, Matthew Black, Tiki Farm.

Expected to Ship in 3 – 5 Business Days.

Ships to US and Canada.

$50.