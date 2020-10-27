It’s going to be a graveyard smash over at Mondo, who are releasing four Universal Monsters puzzles this December. The puzzles, which feature Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Dracula, and Creature from the Black Lagoon, are designed by beloved poster artist Francesco Francavilla, whose classic designs have been transformed into gorgeous 1,000-piece puzzles.

Mondo is putting on a monster mash — a Universal Monster mash, that is. The pop culture apparel company is debuting four Universal Monsters puzzles for Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Dracula, and Creature from the Black Lagoon all designed by poster artist Francesco Francavilla. ComingSoon.Net debuted the exclusive first look at the Mondo Universal Monsters puzzles, which are set to go on sale today at MondoShop.com.

“I was so excited when Mondo asked me to turn my Universal Monsters screenprints into puzzles. After seeing how cool and entertaining the Jurassic Park one turned out, I jumped at the prospect to have more puzzle fun with my posters,” Francavilla told ComingSoon.Net.

Francavilla also shared how he designed each piece:

“For Frankenstein, it took me quite a bit to draw the lab and the cavernous walls of the castle. I think those areas will be lot of fun to fit together and see the Monster come alive! The Wolf Man must be the poster where I’ve drawn more hair (fur?) than anywhere else. It’s gonna be thrilling to see the iconic Lon Chaney Jr makeup coming together against the full moon in the background. AROOOOOO! Some of my favorite classic Dracula posters featured a spider web in the design, so when asked to do my take on this classic, I had to include the web. And Bela’s chilling stare! The Creature from the Black Lagoon is one of my fave designs in movies ever — I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve drawn this guy. For the puzzle, we decided to go with my Revenge of the Creature poster because I thought the design and intricacy of the art would be really fun and challenging.”

Each puzzle, priced at $20, is 1000 pieces and is 20″ x 28″. The items are expected to ship in December 2020, making it the perfect spooky holiday gift.

And this Universal Monster mash is getting even more crowded, with the release of new Universal Monsters items including Figures, Tikis, Apparel, and pins.

See the preview image for the Frankenstein poster below. You can get a sneak peek at the rest of the puzzles at ComingSoon.Net.