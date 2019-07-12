San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us, and Mondo is bringing another impressive collection of prints to the convention that will pay tribute to some of your favorite movies. We’re pleased to debut some of the Marvel prints that will be debuting at the convention. They include a couple pieces for Ant-Man and the Wasp, one honoring the Golden Age of Marvel Comics, and a sketch-style print of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mostly deadly villain. Check out our exclusive Mondo SDCC prints below.

Golden Age of Marvel Comics

If you’re a classic Marvel Comics fan, then this print by Rich Kelly brings the vintage style of some of Marvel’s earliest superheroes to life in gorgeous fashion. Captain America, Namor the Sub-Mariner (and Namora), Human Torch, and more are all fighting Hydra soldiers as Red Skull looms large over the entire battle.

This 36×24 inch screenprint from DL Screenprinting has an edition of 300 that will cost you $60 and goes on sale exclusively at Mondo’s Comic-Con booth #435 as soon as the show floor opens on July 18.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Phantom City Creative is behind this first Ant-Man and the Wasp print that will be available only at San Diego Comic-Con. This 18×24 inch screenprint from DL Screenprinting has an edition of 225 and will cost you $50 when it goes on sale starting July 19 at Mondo’s Comic-Con booth (as soon as the show floor opens) while supplies last. You might recognize this artwork from the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp vinyl soundtrack released by Mondo earlier this year.

There’s also a second Ant-Man and the Wasp print by Phantom City Creative that showcases a sort of evolutionary shrinking chart for both of the titular insect heroes. You’ll also spot the shrunken rolling lab of Hank Pym on the right side. This 36×24 inch screenprint from DL Screenprinting has an edition of 275 and will cost you $60. This one will be available online at Mondo’s website at a random time on July 19, so stay tuned to @MondoNews on Twitter to see when it goes on sale.

Thanos

Finally, we’ve got this piece by Greg Ruth that gives a little humanity to the mad titan known as Thanos. The sketch style of this particular print shares a look similar to the drawings April O’Neil does of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the 1990 live-action movie.

This one is an 18×18 inch screenprint from DL Screenprinting that has an edition of 250 and will cost you $50 when it goes on sale starting July 19 at Mondo’s Comic-Con booth as soon as the show floor opens.

If there are any leftover prints that don’t get sold at San Diego Comic-Con, they’ll be up for sale on Mondo’s website at a later date. Otherwise, below are some of the other prints that will be on sale at and/or during the convention from our friends at Collider. You can get all the information about price, edition size, and more over there. Good luck!