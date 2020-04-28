It’s been one years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters last year, wrapping up the epic cliffhanger ending offered up by Avengers: Infinity War. In honor of the anniversary, Mondo is giving the back-to-back Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels an incredible vinyl soundtrack with Alan Silvestri‘s scores spread across six total records matching the six different colors of the Infinity Stones. And did we mention the Mondo Avengers vinyl soundtracks feature the amazing artwork of Matt Taylor?

Mondo Avengers Vinyl Soundtracks

The Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame vinyl soundtracks are coming from Mondo in conjunction with Marvel Music and Hollywood Records, each one holding the complete scores from Alan Silvestri with outstanding artwork by Matt Taylor that was previously released as a limited edition print.

This Mondo exclusive will have both soundtracks housed housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, each one with their own tri-fold jacket. Each of the LPs will be pressed on 180 Gram “Infinity Stone” vinyl, matching the colors of the Mind, Power, Reality, Soul, Space, and Time stones.

The Mondo Avengers vinyl soundtracks box set will cost you $90 and will ship sometime in June. However, if for some reason you don’t want the Infinity Stones-colored vinyl, you can also pick them up individually on 180 gram black vinyl for $45 each, but they won’t be housed in a collectible slip case.

Avengers Record Slipmat

If you’re picking up the Mondo Avengers vinyl soundtracks, maybe you need a new record player slip mat to go along with them. Thankfully, Mondo will be selling a new slip mat featuring a different design on each side. Bruce Yan has created the slipmat which has Captain America’s shield design on one side and the face of the Mad Titan called Thanos on the other.

The Avengers record slipmat will cost $12 and is expected to ship in 7-10 days.

Everything goes on sale on Mondo’s site on Wednesday, April 29 at 12:00 P.M. CT.