The first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end earlier this year when Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters. Now Mondo is providing a proper send-off with a new print by artist Matt Taylor that commemorates the final stand that The Avengers make against the mad titan Thanos. If you’ve loved Matt Taylor’s work on the Marvel Studios movies before, you’re going to love this print, which packs nearly every square inch of the print with the massive assembly of characters. Check it out and find out when you can order yours below.

Matt Taylor’s Avengers: Endgame Poster

Avengers: Endgame by Matt Taylor

24×36 inch screenprint, $60 each

Hand-Numbered Timed Edition

Available from December 3 at 12pm CT through December 8 at 11:59pm CT

Avengers: Endgame by Matt Taylor

24×36 inch screenprint, $80 each

Variant Edition of 325

Available while supplies last starting at December 3 at 12pm CT

Here’s Mondo’s official press release for Matt Taylor’s Avengers: Endgame poster, and a chat with the artist himself: