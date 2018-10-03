If you didn’t catch Mission: Impossible – Fallout in theaters, you missed out on one of the most satisfying big screen experiences of the year, especially on IMAX screens. But don’t fret, because soon enough you’ll be able to bring the spectacle of Tom Cruise‘s insane stunts into the comfort of your home entertainment system.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will arrive on digital download in late November followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release in early December. And the movie comes with quite the array of special features for fans to sink their teeth into, including multiple commentaries with director Christopher McQuarrie and much more.

Mission Impossible Fallout Blu-ray and DVD

If the cover art doesn’t sit too well with you, especially for those of you who may have bought the recent Mission: Impossible box set which all features similar designs on the covers, don’t fret. We’ve got a line on a replacement that you can probably get your hands on if you ask really nicely for the high-rest file to print off yourself:

I got you, fam pic.twitter.com/rp9qvQmDJi — Daanish Syed (@_DaanishSyed) October 3, 2018

Otherwise, the real good stuff for the Mission Impossible Fallout Blu-ray, DVD and digital release are all the special features that come with the movie. Along with the usual line-up of behind the scenes featurettes for the various key action sequences (included some deleted scenes), there are three commentary tracks. One features Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise, another has McQuarrie teamed with editor Eddie Hamilton, and the last one comes from composer Lorne Balfe, which is rare special feature. There’s even an isolated score-only track you can watch with the movie.

Here’s what you’ll find on the Mission Impossible Fallout Blu-ray (including 4K Ultra HD) and digital release:

Behind the Fallout Light the Fuse Top of the World The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown Rendezvous in Paris The Fall The Hunt is On Cliffside Clash

Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Foot Chase Musical Breakdown

The Ultimate Mission

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe

Isolated Score Track

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will hit digital on November 20, 2018 before arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on December 4, 2018.