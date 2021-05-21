When Miracle Workers began on TBS, it followed two factory workers in Heaven tasked with handling humanity’s prayers after God has checked out. But that was only the first season of a series that was planned as an anthology comedy series where each season focused on an entirely new story with the same cast playing totally different characters. Now the third season is on the way, and the first trailer reveals Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanthan, Karan Soni, Steve Buscemi, and Jon Bass, taking to the Oregon Trail in the year 1844.

Miracle Workers Season 3 Trailer

After the heavenly first season, the second season of Miracle Workers went to the grim time period of the Dark Ages, satirizing the class politics of the time. Now Miracle Workers: Orgeon Trail will head into the dusty Old West on a dangerous journey to find a new home.

Daniel Radcliffe plays the devout and neurotic Reverend Ezekiel Brown; Geraldine Viswanthan is Prudence Aberdeen, a young woman constrained by society with Jon Bass as her wealthy husband Todd Aberdeen; Karon Soni as a bloodthirsty, gunslinging bounty hunter; and Steve Buscemi as the notorious outlaw Benny the Teen, clearly a riff on Billy the Kid. Which one of them will get dysentery? Will we lose one of the characters when they try to ford the river? If not, then what’s the point?

Honestly, I’m surprised that Daniel Radcliffe has stuck with this series. That’s not a judgment on the quality of the show, but it just seems like a project that he would have done for a season and then moved on to something else. But clearly he’s having a good time with this cast, and you can’t blame him when each season offers something new for all of them to dive into.

Miracle Workers: The Oregon Trail premieres on July 13, 2021.