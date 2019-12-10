The first season of Miracle Workers focused on Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni as employees in heaven trying to stop God (Steve Buscemi) from destroying Earth. Now the show is returning for a second season, but since it was crafted as an anthology series, it’s going in a completely different direction and has absolutely nothing to do with the story from the first season. But not everything is different.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages takes the same cast from the first season and turns them into medieval villagers just trying to get by in one of the most difficult and dark periods in human history. Needless to say, things are pretty bleak when people get excited to watch someone get killed in the middle of the village square. Watch the Miracle Workers: Dark Ages trailer for a glimpse.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages Trailer

Honestly, I never would have imagined that we’d see Daniel Radcliffe starring in a cable comedy series on TBS, but the success of the Harry Potter franchise has afforded the actor a certain amount of creative freedom that allows him to tackle whatever roles interest him without the concern of financial or critical success. Thankfully, it appears the first season was popular enough to warrant the continuation of the series, albeit with something completely different.

As for the concept of this season, it feels like it might be too close to the coattails of Netflix’s animated series Disenchantment. Though that show features fantasy elements, the same comedy vibe feels like it’s shining through. But hopefully this cast will make it easy for the show to offer something different.

While I like the idea of the story and setting changing every single season with the same cast involved, I can’t help but think that the Miracle Workers moniker doesn’t quite work as well with this season. Obviously there needs to be some kind of overarching title in order to have some kind of brand associated with each season, but that title only seems to apply to the first installment. But it seems like that’s not a concern for TBS.

This time, Miracle Workers will span 10 episodes. Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope are also returning with the primary cast members for this new season, and as the trailer revealed, they’re being joined by Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick) as the king.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. This 10-episode installment will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope returning in new roles and facing new challenges. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video with Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive producing alongside Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres on TBS starting on January 28, 2020.