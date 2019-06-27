Though Funko’s bread and butter is undoubtedly their signature POP! vinyl figures, their line-up has expanded to include vehicles that fit the trademark collectible toys. The Ghostbusters Ecto-1, the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler, the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, and more have all been turned into what are called Funko POP Rides.

But there’s also the Funko POP Deluxe line, which gives some larger, more unconventional vehicles the POP treatment. Most of them are Star Wars vehicles like Poe Dameron’s X-wing or Kylo Ren’s TIE Fighter, but now the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is being turned into the biggest hunk of plastic in Funko’s POP Deluxe line. Yes, it’s a Millennium Falcon Funko POP Deluxe.

Millennium Falcon Funko POP Deluxe

The Millennium Falcon Funko POP Deluxe measures 10.5 inches wide and 13.25 inches long. Unfortunately, that’s not big enough for both Funko POPs of Han Solo and Chewbacca to fit in the cockpit, but all of Funko’s vehicle sets only fit one character in them. It adds a fun little cartoon element to their design.

Not only does this appear to be the biggest vehicle that Funko has made yet, but it looks to be the most detailed as well, mostly because the Millennium Falcon has so many teeny, tiny model parts applied to it in order to get it texture.

However, if you want to add the Millennium Falcon Funko POP Deluxe to your collection, you’re going to need an Amazon Prime account (or know someone who has one). This is strictly an Amazon Prime exclusive that will be released on October 21, 2019. You can pre-order it right now for $64.99. That’s a little steep for a Funko POP set, but like we said, it’s bigger than usual, so maybe that will make it easier to swallow.

And don’t forget, there are tons of other Funko POPs that were recently released in stores.