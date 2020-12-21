The final Saturday Night Live of 2020 was full of holiday hilarity thanks to the return of Kristen Wiig for the official Christmas episode. In fact, there were so many sketches that there was an entire animated short that didn’t make it to air.

Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles is a hilariously depressing take on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series that thrived in from the late 1980s through the mid 1990s. It finds the heroes in a half-shell living rather pathetic lives as they deal with the struggles of middle age.

Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles Return

In this episode, Michelangelo is having some erectile dysfunction issues, and Donatello has to face the shell-crushing news that his daughter may not be coming home for Christmas. Meanwhile, Raphael’s entire family think he’s an idiot for still supporting the unnamed president, but we all know who they’re talking about. Between that and the fact that one of them has diabetes and two of the four are kinda racist, things haven’t turned out so great for New York’s mutant superheroes.

This is actually the second edition of Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles that SNL has produced. The first installment was one of the funniest sketches to come out of the remotely produced Saturday Night Live at Home episodes from back at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. So it’s a shame that this second edition didn’t make it to air, because it could easily be one of the most consistently funny recurring bits on SNL.