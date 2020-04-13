This past weekend, Saturday Night Live attempted their quarantined version of a new episode with the show’s cast providing sketches from the homes they’re currently stuck in. It was a delightfully fun experiment that will hopefully continue in the coming weeks that we’ll likely still be stuck at home. And one of the most surprising and outstanding parts of the show was an impressive animated sketch imagining what the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are up to now that they’re Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles

This is one of the best animated shorts that Saturday Night Live has done in a long time. I wish they would do these kind of things more often, like the days when there would be “A Cartoon by Robert Smigel” in the 1990s. Animated stuff has mostly gone by the wayside in favor of digital recorded sketches, but there’s still plenty that can be done with animation. But I imagine getting an animated sketch off the ground in a week is pretty difficult.

Honestly, outside of the realm of Saturday Night Live, this is a premise that could easily sustain itself for a series of shorts. It even feels like the kind of thing that could be turned into a full fledged series for Adult Swim or something like that. Mix the vibrant animation and comic book characters of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the crushing depressing that comes from living a mundane midde-age life, and you’ve got the makings of something great. At the very least I hope this recurs on SNL.