Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is right around the corner and the guest list of horror icons for this year’s event at Universal Studios Hollywood continues to fill out. We knew The Exorcist would be stopping by along with The Haunting of Hill House, but now our old friend Michael Myers and The Purge have sent in their blood-stained RSVPs, confirming that they will be making appearances as well.

Maybe you’ve already got your own Halloween Kills-era Michael Myers mask and are planning to go from house to house, trick-or-treating with it in your neighborhood. Even if that’s the case, it doesn’t necessarily preclude you from enjoying the Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers maze at Universal this September and October.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 8, the day before this year’s HHN event begins at Universal. The movie won’t hit theaters in the U.S. until October 15, but there are eleven other films in the Halloween series and one of those is Halloween 4.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers at HHN

The Forever Purge, meanwhile, is already on VOD, and this year, “The Ultimate Purge” will be riding in on the Terror Tram at Halloween Horror Nights. There are also some new ticket options for guests this year, including a Premier R.I.P. (instead of V.I.P.) Tour. In addition, there’s a Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze where Leatherface will chase you and a “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” maze and scare zone, with original music by the guitarist Slash of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver fame.

Those aren’t the only chainsaws or Universal Monsters that will be on hand. “Chainsaw Rangers” will be ready to strike guests upon entering HHN, while “Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz” is billed as “the first all-female scare zone featuring The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter, and She-Wolf of London.”

“The Curse of Pandora’s Box,” via Universal’s press release, “is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology.” The Walking Dead is “a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC’s popular television series.”

New York Street will become “Demon City” and the hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez will be doing nightly performances of its show. Let’s not forget Jack the Clown, either.

Guests have the option of boarding some attractions, too: “Jurassic World — The Ride,” “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey,” “Flight of the Hippogriff,” “Revenge of The Mummy — The Ride,” “Transformers: The Ride — 3D” and “The Simpsons Ride” will all be open during the event.

The dates for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30, and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31. Tickets are available at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com, which contains the following (very important) disclaimer: