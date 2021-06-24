Surprise! There’s a new Halloween Kills trailer ready to trick and/or treat you. Once again, Michael Myers will be going up against Laurie Strode, as played by Jamie Lee Curtis. But the stakes are raised now, and the town of Haddonfield is poised to break out into hysteria now that they know The Shape has returned to their little town again. Watch the Halloween Kills trailer below.

Halloween Kills Trailer

When 2018’s Halloween ended, I was content. I said, “Okay, that’s enough, no more sequels!” It’s not that I didn’t want more — of course I did, I love the Halloween franchise. But I also felt that the end of that film finally gave Laurie Strode the closure she needed. But who was I kidding? The minute they announced not one, but two new Halloween sequels, I immediately changed my mind. I am a simp for this franchise, folks.

Halloween Kills picks up almost immediately where the last film left off – on Halloween night. The ending of Halloween had Laurie Strode, her daughter, and her granddaughter seemingly vanquishing Michael Myers and then escaping Laurie’s burning house. When we last saw them they were in the back of a pick-up truck. But of course, Michael survived. And he’s probably pissed about the whole “being set on fire” thing.

In addition to another return from Laurie Strode, Halloween Kills also brings back several characters from John Carpenter’s 1978 original film: Leigh Brackett, the former sheriff of Haddonfield who lost his daughter in the original film; Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace, the kids Laurie babysat in the original film who are all grown-up now; and Marion Chambers, the nurse who worked with Dr. Loomis in the 1978 movie.

A Community in Chaos

“It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended,” Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green said. “Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman… The [2018 movie] was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal. This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally.”

The Halloween Kills cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode; Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter; Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Karen’s daughter and Laurie’s granddaughter; Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins; Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews in the 1978 original and Paul Rudd played the character in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers; Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace (Richards reprises her role from the 1978 film); Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam; Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers (Stephens reprises her role from the 1978 film); Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett (Cyphers reprises his role from the 1978 film).

Halloween Kills arrives October 15, 2021.