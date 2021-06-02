The Suicide Squad is coming to theaters and HBO Max at the end of the summer, and fans are eager to see what Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn does with the gang of villainous DC Comics misfits. Even though many of the characters will probably die, some of them can live forever on your shelf thanks to The Suicide Squad action figures on the way from McFarlane Toys. Easily the most coveted figure will be the beefy King Shark, but there’s bad news for fans who want the finned fiend.

McFarlane Toys The Suicide Squad Action Figures

The first image of The Suicide Squad action figures from the DC Multiverse line of McFarlane Toys comes to us from DC Universe Club on Instagram. This is the first wave of figures that will be released sometime in October or November, a couple of months after the movie hits theaters and HBO Max. The line was first brought to our attention from our friends at ToyArk last month when the Canadian toy retailer Toys on Fire listed some of the figures for pre-order.

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone) will kick off the toy collection. However, if you’re already getting excited about getting your hands on that big dumb hunk of shark, you’ll be sad to hear that it’s going to cost you.

King Shark will be a build-a-figure in this first wave of The Suicide Squad action figures. That means that you’ll have to buy the four other figures in order to get the pieces to assemble King Shark yourself. Though this has been a common practice for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of action figures, this isn’t something that has been commonly done with the DC Multiverse collection. But McFarlane Toys clearly knows King Shark will be all the rage, and fans will pay in order to collect him.

We’re not sure how much The Suicide Squad action figures will cost in the United States, but DC Multiverse figures are traditionally $19.99 in stores and online. However, since this now includes the build-a-figure element, they might be slightly more expensive. We’re just hoping that McFarlane Toys plans in releasing each and every member of the team. Otherwise, what’s the point?