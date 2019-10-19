Casting for director Matt Reeves‘ new take on Batman is currently underway. Robert Pattinson has been locked in to star in The Batman for a little while now, but recently Zoe Kravitz was added as Catwoman, and Paul Dano just came on board to play The Riddler. Plus, Jeffrey Wright is also supposed to play Commissioner Gordon. But The Batman is also getting some of the names behind the scenes sorted out as well.

Michael Giacchino, composer of scores for The Incredibles, LOST, Cloverfield, and the rebooted Star Trek franchise, has accepted the task of providing The Batman score for Matt Reeves. Find out more below.

A user on Reddit attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall in London where composers Michael Giacchino and David Arnold participated in a showcase where pieces from each composer were played as part of a friendly competition to see who was the better composer.

In the middle of the event, Matt Reeves came out to introduced the Cloverfield suite that Giacchino wrote. During the introduction, Reeves got down on one knee and “proposed” by asking Giacchino if he would score The Batman for him. Of course, Giacchino said yes.

As a composer, Giacchino is quite the versatile talent. He’s tackled everything from comedic adventure in Land of the Lost to more subtle compositions like the score for This Is Where I Leave You. He’s been one of Pixar’s MVPs by composing the scores for Up and Ratatouille, on top of his work for both of The Incredibles movies. The composer is also no stranger to inheriting franchises either, with Jurassic World and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story under his belt, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In addition to Giacchino composing the score, we also know Matt Reeves picked up Rogue One and Zero Dark Thirty cinematographer Greig Fraser to shoot the movie. He previously worked with Reeves on Let Me In, the remake of Let the Right One In, which also had a scored by Giacchino. So Reeves is clearly surrounding himself with the people who have served him best in the past.