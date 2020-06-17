Even though there are cheap versions of Matt Ferguson‘s outstanding 40th anniversary artwork for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the art collectors out there have been waiting for a collectible screen print of the imagery honoring one of the greatest sequels ever made. They won’t have to wait much longer, because Bottleneck Gallery is selling high quality versions of The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary poster starting today, and you can check out the various versions of the prints below.

Matt Ferguson Empire Strikes Back Prints

The Empire Strikes Back – 40th Anniversary – Timed Edition by Matt Ferguson

Screen print – 24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Available for purchase through Sunday, June 21st at 11:59 P.M. ET

$65 / Set: $125

The Empire Strikes Back – 40th Anniversary – Japanese Timed Edition by Matt Ferguson

Screen print – 24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Available for purchase through Sunday, June 21st at 11:59 P.M. ET

$65 / Set: $125

First up, we have the regular timed editions of The Empire Strikes Back print featuring the cool blueish color scheme. Both the English and Japanese versions of this print will be available for sale starting Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 P.M. ET over at Bottleneck Gallery. It will be on sale through Sunday, June 21 at 11:59 P.M. ET. However many are ordered, that’s how many will be printed.

The Empire Strikes Back – Variant by Matt Ferguson

Screen print – 24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 475

$85

The Empire Strikes Back – Japanese Variant by Matt Ferguson

Screen print – 24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 475

$85

For the collector looking for a more rare edition of these prints, there are two variants in a black and white color scheme with some red and green sparsely mixed in here and there. These each have a limited edition count of 475 prints each, which also comes with a higher price tag. They will be on sale at the same time as the timed editions at Bottleneck Gallery, but will only be available while supplies last. They’re bound to go fast, so make sure you’re online and ready to grab them quickly.