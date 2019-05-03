If you were a kid in the 1980s, there’s a good chance that at one time you were desperate to play with the toys from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. These classic ripped action figures were a staple of toys during that decade, and in recent years, the toy company Super 7 has been releasing new, retro versions of those figures for collectors. But what are action figures without playsets? Thankfully, Super 7 also has you covered there.

After releasing a Castle Grayskull playset a few years ago for their Masters of the Universe Collector’s Choice action figure line, Super 7 is back with an even bigger playset of Skeletor’s menacing fortress known as Snake Mountain. And when we say bigger, we mean it stands three feet tall and four feet wide when fully opened up. And it comes with all the coolest accessories.

Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain Playset

Here’s everything that comes with the Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain playset from Super 7:

Demon with moveable jaw

Narrow bridge of red hot lava falls

Functioning trap door

Real chains to shackle Skeletor’s enemies

Break-away wall secret entrance Skeletor’s table and bone throne

Horrifying dungeon creatures

Now for the bad news. If you want to pick up this playset (which doesn’t include the figures pictures), it’s going to cost you $600. Thankfully, there’s a payment plan available that will split it into six installments. But on top of that cost, you’ll also have to pay $150 to have it shipped to your house and pay a $100 deposit upfront So you’re gonna have to really love Masters of the Universe if you want to pick this playset up.

You can pre-order the Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain playset right now at Super 7’s website, and it will remain available for pre-order through Friday, May 31, 2019. However, there’s a minimum number of playsets that must be ordered if Super 7 is going to manufacture this item. If this minimum is not met the Snake Mountain Playset will be cancelled and orders will be refunded, including the $100 deposit.

Do you have the power? Or the money? If not, you’ll just have to wait for the new He-Man movie staring Noah Centineo.