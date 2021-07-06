He still has the power. Fans of the original 1980s cartoon rejoiced when the news first hit that Kevin Smith would be leading a revival for the classic Masters of the Universe show. Picking up right where that story concluded all those years ago, Revelation is set to go all The Force Awakens on us and serve as a bridge for a whole new generation of fans. We recently covered the official teaser and now Netflix has released the full-length trailer. Check it out below.

Masters of the Universe Revelation Trailer

I just can’t get over just how jam-packed with big names this cast is, though we should probably expect nothing less from Netflix at this point. “Spared no expense” might as well be the streamer’s motto, after all. Lena Headey as the incredibly-named Evil-Lyn intoning about the disappearance of magic is prominent throughout, but eagle-eared fans will no doubt recognize Game of Thrones alum Liam Cunningham as Man-at-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Diedrich Bader as King Randor/Trap Jaw, and of course, none other than Mark Hamill lending his prolific voice talent to Skeletor.

In fact, Smith has previously remarked on this cast by saying:

“A big reason we got such top tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world. So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia. But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss.”

The series is described as: “After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.”

A Brief History of He-Man

Based on the Masters of the Universe toy line, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe made its debut in September of 1983 and went on to enjoy immense popularity over its two seasons consisting of 65 episodes each. It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that He-Man ended up becoming massively influential in the medium of animation at the time and clearly holds immense sway over its fans decades later.

Attempts at making adaptations have undergone somewhat of a rocky road to this point, however. Hollywood has long sought to get another live-action film off the ground after the critical and commercial failure of 1987’s Dolph Lundgren-starring Masters of the Universe, to little success. Even Sony’s latest dalliance with a live-action film hit somewhat of a roadblock earlier this year, with the news that prospective He-Man star Noah Centineo would be exiting the production.

As for this current series, Part 1 of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation is set to invade our TV screens on July 23, 2021.