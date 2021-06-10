Filmmaker Kevin Smith has the power – the power to continue a classic 1980s cartoon series that Hollywood has been trying to adapt into a movie for years. His new show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will pick up where the beloved original ’80s series left off and introduce a new generation to characters like He-Man, Skeletor, and more. Check out the action-heavy new trailer below.

Masters of the Universe Revelation Trailer

I played with He-Man toys when I was a kid and probably watched some of the animated series that ran from 1983-1985 in reruns, but I definitely don’t have a deep personal connection to the lore of this fantasy world. (I also saw the 1987 Dolph Lundgren movie version that was produced by Cannon Films, but the less said about that, the better.)

But it certainly seems as if Smith and his collaborators at Powerhouse Animation were able to capture the spirit of the original animated series here. Sure, He-Man’s character design is far more hulking and bulbous than the other iteration, but that’s kinda the whole point of that character – he’s a scrawny dude named Prince Adam who has to wield the famous Sword of Power and literally say the words “By the power of Grayskull…” to be transformed into a jacked warrior. (After he’s buff, he then finishes his catchphrase with the slightly underwhelming capper, “…I have the power!”)

Even If You Don’t Know Anything About He-Man, This Cast Should Intrigue You

Here’s a list of folks who are going to be playing key roles in this upcoming series:

Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man

as Prince Adam / He-Man Mark Hamill as Skeletor

Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela

Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms

Stephen Root as Cringer

Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw

Griffin Newman as Orko

Tiffany Smith as Andra

Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops

Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man

Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress

Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena

Justin Long as Roboto

Jason Mewes as Stinkor

Phil LaMarr as He-Ro

Tony Todd as Scare Glow

Cree Summer as Priestess

Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man

Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man

That is a pretty impressive collection of talent, including two big names from the world of Batman with the casting of Conroy and Hamill. Kevin Smith executive produces and serves as the showrunner, writing the scripts with Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen).

Part 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 23, 2021.