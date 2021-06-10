‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Trailer: Kevin Smith Revives the Classic Cartoon for Netflix
Posted on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
Filmmaker Kevin Smith has the power – the power to continue a classic 1980s cartoon series that Hollywood has been trying to adapt into a movie for years. His new show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will pick up where the beloved original ’80s series left off and introduce a new generation to characters like He-Man, Skeletor, and more. Check out the action-heavy new trailer below.
Masters of the Universe Revelation Trailer
I played with He-Man toys when I was a kid and probably watched some of the animated series that ran from 1983-1985 in reruns, but I definitely don’t have a deep personal connection to the lore of this fantasy world. (I also saw the 1987 Dolph Lundgren movie version that was produced by Cannon Films, but the less said about that, the better.)
But it certainly seems as if Smith and his collaborators at Powerhouse Animation were able to capture the spirit of the original animated series here. Sure, He-Man’s character design is far more hulking and bulbous than the other iteration, but that’s kinda the whole point of that character – he’s a scrawny dude named Prince Adam who has to wield the famous Sword of Power and literally say the words “By the power of Grayskull…” to be transformed into a jacked warrior. (After he’s buff, he then finishes his catchphrase with the slightly underwhelming capper, “…I have the power!”)
Even If You Don’t Know Anything About He-Man, This Cast Should Intrigue You
Here’s a list of folks who are going to be playing key roles in this upcoming series:
- Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man
-
Mark Hamill as Skeletor
-
Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela
-
Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms
-
Stephen Root as Cringer
-
Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw
-
Griffin Newman as Orko
-
Tiffany Smith as Andra
-
Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops
-
Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man
-
Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress
-
Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena
-
Justin Long as Roboto
-
Jason Mewes as Stinkor
-
Phil LaMarr as He-Ro
-
Tony Todd as Scare Glow
-
Cree Summer as Priestess
-
Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man
-
Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man
That is a pretty impressive collection of talent, including two big names from the world of Batman with the casting of Conroy and Hamill. Kevin Smith executive produces and serves as the showrunner, writing the scripts with Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen).
Part 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 23, 2021.