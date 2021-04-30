By the power of Grayskull! Masters of the Universe has lost its He-Man, with Noah Centineo exiting the lead role of the Sony and Mattel Films movie. Centineo, meanwhile, will be still be taking on a superhero mantle in Black Adam as Atom Smasher.

The Wrap reports that Noah Centineo will no longer be playing the part of Prince Adam, AKA He-Man, in Sony and Mattel Films’ Masters of the Universe. Centineo exits the role after joining the film two years ago.

Masters of the Universe would’ve been the first major Hollywood lead role for Centineo, who catapulted to teen heartthrob status after his appearances in Netflix’s To All the Boys films. The young actor has popped up in supporting roles in films like Charlie’s Angels – and has apparently been held captive in Netflix’s basement so that he can star in 50 of their movies – but Masters of the Universe was primed to be his big leading-man break.

Traditionally, Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who is able to transform into the mighty He-Man with his Power Sword. With the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress, He-Man defends the kingdom from the evil Skeletor (because he has a skeleton face, yet it?).Based on Mattel’s hugely successful 1980s toy line, the material was previously adapted into a 1987 B-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren as Adam/He-Man, and Frank Langella as Skeletor. Hollywood has been trying to launch a reboot since at least 2007, when John Woo was set to direct.

The Masters of the Universe reboot has changed creative hands several times since 2007. The project was originally at Warner Bros, before landing at Sony. At one point, McG was announced as a director for the film. McG eventually left the project, and David S. Goyer was announced as writer and potential director. That fell apart as well, and the Nee Brothers are currently attached to direct, with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway writing the script.

A spokesperson for Centineo told The Wrap that the actor was no longer part of the project, though no further reason was given. No actor has yet been announced to replace him.

With Masters of the Universe in limbo for as long as it was, it’s not a surprise that Centineo grew impatient and left to find other means for his career to take off. And he already has that in the bag, with a major part in Warner Bros.’ Black Adam as Adam Smasher, starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge. Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.