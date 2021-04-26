Netflix took the internet by surprise when it dropped the bomb that Master of None season 3 would be arriving on the streamer this May. The season comes nearly four years after the second season of Master of None aired, leaving many to believe that the show had run its course — until Netflix gave the update earlier this year that the series would be returning for a third season. And just as quickly as we learned that Master of None season 3 was coming, Netflix released a trailer for the series, which goes by the title Master of None Presents: Moments in Love. Watch the Master of None season 3 trailer below.

Master of None Season 3

Lena Waithe takes the lead in the Master of None season 3 trailer — not only as the romantic partner of newcomer Naomi Acki, the rising star who played Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA Award for her performance in The End of the F***ing world, but as the new lead character of the Netflix series. While Aziz Ansari’s Dev was the focus of the show in the first two seasons, season 3 shifts the spotlight to Lena Waithe’s supporting character Denise. The season focuses on Denise as she navigates her relationship with her partner Alicia (Acki), in all its ups and downs.

This isn’t the first time that Denise has taken the spotlight in Master of None, the Emmy-winning comedy series created by Ansari and Alan Yang. Denise was the focus of the season 2 episode “Thanksgiving,” for which Ansari and Waithe won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy. And the duo will team up again to write the new season, with Waithe and Ansari penning the entire five-episode season, and Ansari directing each episode.

Meanwhile, Ansari barely appears in the trailer, showing up for barely a second to toast Waithe’s Denise. It’s probably a smart move, considering the comedian faced an accusation of sexual misconduct in 2018, leading Ansari to vacate the spotlight until his Netflix stand-up special in 2019, which directly addressed the situation

Here is the synopsis for Master of None Presents: Moments in Love:

The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised. Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, Season 3 delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.

Master of None season 3 debuts on Netflix Sunday, May 23, 2021.