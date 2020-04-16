Even though Marvel Studios halted production on their upcoming Disney+ shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, at least one of their new productions for the streaming service is still hard at work.

The first animated series from Marvel Studios will be What If…?, imagining alternate realities within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stories include Bucky Barnes facing off against Captain America as a zombie, Peggy Carter wielding a vibranium shield as Captain Carter, Wakanda king T’Challa becoming Star-Lord, and more. Thankfully, the show is still in production with animators working remotely from home.

Newsarama recently caught up with Marvel’s What If…? animation head Stephan Franck, who confirmed the show is still in production, since many animated shows can be worked on remotely. He said:

“I normally split my day between my home studio and the Disney lot for dailies and reviews, but now we’re just doing it all remotely. From what I hear across town, animation has been able to keep the shows in production with everyone safely working from home. Kudos to the studios for pivoting so fast to remote work.”

Unlike live-action shows that need to be shot on-location or on sets, animation is mostly done on computers and tablets, making it a lot easier for animated projects to keep going strong. Furthermore, a lot of voice recording for animated projects can be done from the talent’s home. Many working voice actors have their own makeshift recording booths, sometimes a simple set-up in their own closets, making it easy to send their work to the rest of the crew.

Marvel’s What If…? is bringing back over two dozen of the actors and actress from the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe (though not Robert Downey Jr., contrary to previous reports) to lend their voices to the characters they played, but with some kind of surprising spin. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will be joining them as The Watcher, who will be narrating the series as he watches these stories unfold in parallel universes.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anymore than that, and Franck couldn’t give us anything new, but he did tease something fun for the fans, “I really can’t tell you much about the show, or S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are going to come and take me away. What I can tell you is that the level of talent and passion on the team is off the charts and that I am having a blast.”

We’re certainly interested to see what new spins Marvel puts on their own cinematic universe in this animated series. Since they don’t have to deal with big budgets to do it in live-action, the possibilities are endless.