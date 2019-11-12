In addition to new costume designs for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios has also provided some new looks at What If?, the studio’s first animated series for Disney+ which will explore alternate realities inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out several new clips from the upcoming series below, including Bucky Barnes facing off against a zombified Captain America, Peggy Carter as a shield-wielding super soldier known as Captain Carter, T’Challa as Star-Lord, and more.



An intrepid Twitter user (via The Playlist) has made several gifs from footage revealed on Expanding the Universe, a new Marvel Studios special that debuted today on Disney+. The 12-minute special looks ahead to the new content that’s heading to the streaming platform, and incorporates footage of Kevin Feige and the actors on the stages at Comic-Con and D23 Expo with concept art and, in this case, brief snippets of actual footage from the series. Check these out:

T'Challa as Star-Lord in "Marvel's WHAT IF" pic.twitter.com/MYdJXg9cua — Balvin "PORTER" Bridges (@LordBalvin) November 12, 2019

The Winter Soldier going against Zombie Cap in Marvel's WHAT IF. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/nF2BCG9vBt — Balvin "PORTER" Bridges (@LordBalvin) November 12, 2019

Last but not least, narrating the WHAT IF animated series will be The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/jVObgVeFyG — Balvin "PORTER" Bridges (@LordBalvin) November 12, 2019

Earlier this year, /Film broke the news that Marvel Studios was developing What If?, an animated show based on the comic series, which offers a look at the ripple effects of a small change in Marvel lore, like “what if Loki found Thor’s hammer?”, “what if Thanos had joined the Avengers?”, or “what if J. Jonah Jameson adopted Spider-Man?” It’s a super fun premise and a way for fans to answer some niche arguments they might have had while discussing these characters with friends. Plus, it’s an opportunity to dive into some bizarre interactions and storylines that would never happen in the live-action MCU movies.

As we learned at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the show will bring back more than two dozen MCU actors to lend their voices to their familiar characters, with Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright looming over the series as The Watcher, an alien being who keeps an eye on the multiverse and may or may not intervene with the happenings of Earthlings. “We’ll see where we take it,” Wright said. “We could take it anywhere.”

What If? is written by Ashley Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews. Andrews called the show “incredibly cinematic, adventurous, exciting, funny – basically everything you get in the Marvel movies, but in animated form.” The show is scheduled to hit Disney+ in the summer of 2021.