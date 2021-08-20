Marvel’s dominance on the big screen and the small screen is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon. Disney+ is quickly turning into quite the advantage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while popular items like WandaVision and Loki might be getting all the attention, don’t forget about the rest. Yesterday brought the news that Riri Williams would be making an earlier-than-expected appearance in the MCU before her Ironheart series and now comes a reminder that Armor Wars is also on the horizon.

According to Variety, Yassir Lester has signed on as head writer of the series. The writer is perhaps best known for his work on Black Monday, writing and also acting in the series that just so happens to star James Rhodes himself, Don Cheadle. Lester’s collaboration with Cheadle likely played an integral role in getting him the job with Marvel and their partnership will continue, of course, as Cheadle will return to reprise his role in Armor Wars.

In addition to Black Monday, Lester has worked as story editor and staff writer on the hit series Girls as well as on The Carmichael Show, and also wrote an episode of Kenan. Fun fact: he first got his start as an animation intern on Robot Chicken. The more you know!

Armor Wars

As you know, Cheadle will return as Rhodey for the in-development Disney+ series after first debuting as the character in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and making continued appearances over the years, culminating in his return for Avengers: Endgame. Based on the comic series of the same name, the show has been described as “A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?”

As has become sort of a trend for Marvel stories post-Thanos, Armor Wars will more than likely concern itself with the uncertainty surrounding the Avengers, the death of Tony Stark, and the ultimate legacy of carrying on the mantle of the MCU’s flagship hero in some way. Riri Williams is another Stark-adjacent character who’ll soon be making her debut in the MCU, first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and then in her own Ironheart Disney+ series. The MCU’s increasing focus on crossovers between movies and shows means that fans will have to keep their heads on a swivel, following along on seemingly disparate productions that could very well prove to have more connections than anyone may have thought.

Armor Wars will debut on Disney+, but has no official release date just yet.