Last month, we got word that Marvel Studios appeared to be planning a return to San Diego Comic-Con after sitting last year out entirely. With no future slate officially dated or announced by the comic book movie studio, fans are anxious to hear what the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like. Now we have confirmation that Marvel Studios will be back at Comic-Con to rock the convention crowd with a 90-minute panel in Hall H. But what can we expect from this panel?

The Marvel Studios Comic-Con 2019 panel was officially announced today by Comic-Con International with the full schedule of panels for Saturday, July 20. Marvel will be taking over Hall H starting at 5:15pm PT that day, so that’s when you’ll want to be glued to your computers. We’ll be rounding up the rest of the movie and TV panels you’ll want to keep an eye out for at the convention very soon, but with major studios like Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures and Lionsgate sitting out Comic-Con this year, Marvel Studios will absolutely own the movie side of programming.

We’ve known for awhile that Marvel Studios wouldn’t be announcing any of their future movies until after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now that the movie is in theaters, and the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete, it’s time to start revealing what’s next for the comic book movie studio. Thankfully, we already have somewhat of an idea of what to expect.

First up, Black Widow is currently in production in Norway right now. Spy photos have noticed some intriguing details about the first solo movie for the SHIELD agent turned Avenger, but otherwise, no official announcement has been made about the movie. More than likely, producer Kevin Feige, director Cate Shortland, star Scarlett Johansson and some of the other Black Widow cast members will be on hand to briefly discuss the movie and maybe even show some early footage of what’s been shot already.

Meanwhile, there’s quite a cast that has already been assembled for the franchise starter The Eternals. So far reports have pegged Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Ma Dong-seok to star in the cosmic Marvel movie. More than likely all of those actors and maybe even more will make an appearance to tease the forthcoming project that will be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider).

Speaking of the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director James Gunn is supposed to be shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sometime next year. Having Gunn make a triumphant return to Comic-Con would be something fans would go crazy for, especially since this is supposed to be the last adventure for this iteration of the team.

Then there’s Shang-Chi, which Kevin Feige actually confirmed will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. The film already has a director with Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) on board. However, no star has been announced to play the titular hero. That’s something Marvel Studios could easily announced at Comic-Con.

Outside of the feature film plans, we could see Marvel Studios tease what’s in store for their new live-action offerings in the works over at Disney+. They’ve announced a Loki series, a show for Falcon and The Winter Soldier, one for Scarlet Witch and Vision, and an animated series based on the What If? line of Marvel Comics. However, there’s a chance they might wait to talk about those at The D23 Expo instead.

Beyond that, it’s hard to know for sure just what else Marvel Studios could bring to the table. There have been rumblings of a Doctor Strange sequel shooting early next year, not to mention plans for a Black Panther sequel already being in the works. After the success of Captain Marvel earlier this year, she’s bound to get a sequel of her own too. Could there be a new Thor movie in our future? We’ll likely know much more about the next few years of the MCU in a few weeks, so stay tuned for our Comic-Con coverage.