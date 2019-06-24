San Diego Comic-Con is inching closer and closer, and every week, plenty of new exclusives are being revealed that fans will only be able to get their hands on at the convention. Hasbro consistently brings great stuff to Comic-Con, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be very happy with an exclusive Marvel Legends two-pack featuring the two cosmic siblings known as The Grandmaster and The Collector, as portrayed by Jeff Goldblum and Benicio del Toro in Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy respectively. Check out the Marvel Legends Comic-Con 2019 exclusive two-pack below.

Marvel Legends Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive Two-Pack

As you can see, each of the figures features a fantastic likeness of the actors that portray the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s thanks to the new facial scan and 3D-printing technology that allows for photorealistic head sculpts. The same technology is employed for Hasbro’s Black Series line of Star Wars figures.

The Grandmaster figure comes with his trusty staff and a pile of goo that represents whatever subject he just sentenced to death, as he hilariously did in Thor: Ragnarok. Meanwhile, The Collector comes an alternate head sculpt with his magnifying goggles on, as well as the orb in which the purple Infinity Stone (or the Power Stone) resides in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Hollywood Reporter says the Marvel Legends Comic-Con 2019 two-pack will cost $49.99 at the Hasbro booth during the convention from July 17 through July 21, but it will be available at some other conventions coming up in North America, South America, Australia and Europe. Some of Hasbro’s exclusives will also be on sale at Hasbro Pulse shortly after the convention is over, though we’re not sure if this will be one of them.

The good news is that if you want a figure of The Grandmaster but you can’t make it to Comic-Con, there’s one that will be a little easier to get ahold of in a different two-pack coming to stores this fall. In the retail Marvel Legends two-pack, The Grandmaster is paired with the rock warrior Korg, which actually sounds like a much better two-pack to us. As for The Collector, we’re not sure if he’ll ever get a retail release, which is what makes this two-pack enticing.

We’ll let you know when this and any other Hasbro Comic-Con exclusives go on sale as soon as that info is available.