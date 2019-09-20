Last weekend we got confirmation from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself that every single film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man through Spider-Man: Far From Home, would be released in a massive box set. This collection of films is now officially called The Infinity Saga, and when Marvel Studios took the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, they took a victory lap with an awesome sizzle reel looking back at the entirety of their work so far. Now you can watch it for yourself and remember everything The Avengers have gone through.

The Infinity Saga Sizzle Reel

The Infinity Saga sizzle reel was played during Siggraph, an annual conference on computer graphics, during a keynote presentation by Victoria Alonso, Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios. Since it played live during the presentation, the sound sync is off ever so slightly. It’s a little bit better if you watch the video from the actual Siggraph live stream, but we’re not sure how long that will stay up, so this may still be your best option.

With 23 movies in The Infinity Saga, it’s hard to create a two and a half minute sizzle reel that somehow encompasses all the films. What’s great about this collection of clips is that it follows along with the release timeline of all the movies while also carrying the narrative thread of the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself, beginning with Tony Stark outing himself as a superhero and running through the assembly of The Avengers creating an inadvertent invitation of challenge to anyone in the universe who thinks they have the power and strength to take them on. And of course, we all know that inevitably led us to Thanos.

Looking back at all of these movies, we’re reminded of what a monumental achievement the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly is. Sure, these movies aren’t universally loved, but you can’t deny their extreme popularity. Yes, there have been some missteps (Iron Man 2, Incredible Hulk, Thor: The Dark World), but the fact that the MCU soldiered on and went on to keep getting bigger (and in some cases better) is kind of a miracle, especially with 23 movies involved.

Now we’re left wondering where the MCU goes from here. We know what’s in store for Phase Four, which kicks off next summer with Black Widow. But much like the early years of the MCU, we don’t have any idea what the overarching saga storyline will be for this next era. With X-Men and the Fantastic Four coming back to Marvel Studios, could we lead up to a fight with Galactus? How do you top the menace and terror of Thanos? Fans will find out soon enough.