Last night, Kevin Feige was given the Stan Lee World Builder Award at the 2019 Saturn Awards, honoring the best in sci-fi, fantasy and horror. Feige wasn’t on-hand to accept the award in-person, but he did send along a heartfelt thank you, and he included a special surprise for everyone in attendance and tuning in online.

During his acceptance speech, Kevin Feige announced that there will be a box set released later this year that contains all 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that make up what is now called The Infinity Saga. That might not sound like a big deal since all of those movies are available on home video, but this box set will sweeten the collection with deleted scenes and other footage that has been locked up in Marvel’s vault. To tease the kind of footage he’s talking about, Feige introduced an alternate, never-before-seen alternate credits scene for Iron Man, which references Spider-Man, Hulk and X-Men. Watch it below.

Here’s Kevin Feige’s acceptance speech, which begins at the 2:54:30 mark if it doesn’t cue up properly below:

The alternate Iron Man deleted scene in question that follows Feige’s speech is a different take with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury telling Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr., who can be heard off-camera) about the Avenger initiative. When he begins speaking to Stark, he says:

“As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself.”

The scene continues with a line that comes after, “I’m here to talk to you about the Avenger initiative.” Tony Stark replies, “What are we avenging.” To which Fury firmly says, “Whatever the hell we want.”

The scene feels a little more clunky than the one that made it into the credits of Iron Man, which is probably one reason why it wasn’t used. The other reason is that it referenced two franchises that Marvel Studios didn’t have the rights to, and it probably would have painted them into a corner with regards to the existence of Spider-Man and the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere. Thankfully, both franchises would end up coming back to Marvel, though one has sadly left again.

In the scene that made it into the final cut of Iron Man, Fury only says, “You think you’re the only superhero in the world? Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe, you just don’t know it yet.” And that line works much better by being vague, allowing fans to imagine just how big this universe is while also allowing Marvel Studios to let it grow into what it would eventually become.

This is just one of the deleted scenes and alternate takes that will be included in The Infinity Saga box set.

The Infinity Saga Box Set

Though Kevin Feige didn’t give an exact release date of when we would get The Infinity Saga box set, he did say it would be coming later this year. Perhaps it will be announced closer to the holiday season or shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home hits video since it’s the last movie in The Infinity Saga to be released.

However, this isn’t the first time that Kevin Feige discussed The Infinity Saga box set. In what now appears to be a tease of the box set that he surely already knew was in the works, Feige mentioned what they might hypothetically include in a massive box set while speaking to Empire back in August.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include — I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan. And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

While speaking about the Avengers: Endgame deleted scene where everyone takes a knee following the death of Tony Stark, Feige added:

“I like sharing those [deleted] scenes. And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments. There’s stuff that still pops up from the Star Wars trilogy occasionally — Tosche Station for instance. That is not great, it certainly shouldn’t be in the movie, but I love seeing it. I love that they shot it and it exists and we get to see it. So usually we love putting that stuff out there. There’s some things that we’ve been too humiliated to show, but I think we’ll bring out soon enough.”

Stay tuned to find out when The Infinity Saga box set will be available for purchase.