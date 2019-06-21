Who would have thought that the Marvel Comics characters that no movie studio wanted very much would help launch the most successful film franchise of all-time? Kevin Feige did, and Marvel Studios was so successful that they got bought out by The Walt Disney Comapny before it was cool. And with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapping up this first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer, now is the perfect time to tackle (almost) all the movies in the 300th Honest Trailer.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Honest Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is basically a TV series made up of movies based on comics books, and this Honest Trailer shows how all of the movies have a lot more in common than focusing on superheroes. For example, have you noticed that all of the main characters have no biological siblings, no pets, and only friends who are co-workers? Yeah, Marvel’s superheroes are kinda sad, but we love them anyway.

Thankfully, the heroes more than make up for the lack of great villains that have been delivered by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it doesn’t matter that they all only get a quick set-up for their villainy before dying, or that most of the great villains get treated the same way. The real villains of the MCU are fathers who have made ill-advised decisions or turned their back on their kids completely. Ouch.

But in spite of all the flaws these movies have had over the years, this has still become one of the most beloved film universes ever created, and Marvel Studios is hoping to keep that momentum and reputation going with the next phase. Stay tuned to see how that all goes.