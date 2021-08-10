Absolutely nothing is going to stop Margot Robbie on her quest to take over the entirety of Hollywood as its next big star for years and years to come. Not satisfied with having already worked with some of the most lauded and in-demand filmmakers in recent memory, Robbie is set to add a Wes Anderson film to her incredible résumé thus far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie has joined the call sheet for Wes Anderson’s latest (and currently untitled) film. Little else is known about the movie in terms of specifics, but Robbie’s role is reportedly being described as “supporting in nature” as opposed to one of the leads. That’s not bad news by any stretch of the imagination, however, as the Australian actress most recently displayed her charisma and star power in a scene-stealing supporting role by returning as Harley Quinn in the recently released ensemble comic book movie The Suicide Squad.

To this point, we’ve already been aware that Anderson had recruited familiar faces in Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody for his latest production. Joining them will also be none other than Tom Hanks, in a role that’s described to be “small and could be cameo-like in nature.” The film begins shooting in Spain later this month, which means there should be plenty of time to squeeze in even more A-listers and add them to the impressive ensemble cast.

Margot Robbie Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

Margot Robbie needs no introduction by this point, but a brief trip back through her sterling acting career is certainly warranted after this exciting news. After landing on the map with Martin Scorsese in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie has proceeded to work alongside recognizable filmmakers such as Adam McKay, Craig Gillespie, Quentin Tarantino, and Cathy Yan. And if that weren’t enough, she’s also set to appear in upcoming films directed by David O. Russell, Damien Chazelle, Justin Kurzel, and, perhas most importantly, Greta Gerwig in the forthcoming Barbie movie. Add Wes Anderson to that list, and Robbie is clearly working her way through all of Film Twitter’s favorite filmmakers.

Anderson’s next movie has been previously described as “not about Spain” despite being shot on location there and may or may not be a Western. We’re champing at the bit for more information, but for now we can settle for basking in the ridiculous cast. Stay tuned for more updates as they come in.