Everybody loves Tom Hanks and everyone who’s seen The French Dispatch certainly seems to love Wes Anderson’s latest film. After spending decades in the industry on their own separate paths, these two titanic forces of cinema are finally joining forces. If you ask us, it’s been a long time coming.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks is the latest and possibly the biggest name to join the cast of Anderson’s next project. The one minor note of bad news, if it can even be referred to as such, is that Hank’s role is apparently expected to be “small and could be cameo-like in nature.”

That’s hardly the end of the world, however, as we’re just thrilled to see how an Anderson and Hanks collaboration could unfold. Longtime favorite Bill Murray has made quite an impression with his various appearances throughout previous Anderson films, so here’s hoping Hanks receives similar treatment here (and maybe even beyond?). Wes Anderson’s idiosyncratic sensibilities teaming up with Hanks’ lovable “aw shucks” public persona certainly feels like a perfect director/actor match.

What To Know About Wes Anderson’s Latest

The currently-untitled Wes Anderson movie still remains shrouded in mystery, but the fog is steadily clearing with each and every casting update. Murray, of course, has already joined the ensemble cast along with another Anderson regular, Tilda Swinton. Shooting in Spain, it’s unknown if it will actually be about the region (Swinton, for her part, has said this is not the case) while previous reports have indicated that the film “isn’t believed to necessarily be a western.” But now that’s all we can think about, so maybe that shouldn’t have been put into our heads in the first place.

Nevertheless, production is expected to start in August as opposed to September, as was initially reported. A precise release date has yet to be announced either, but that’s to be expected for a film so early in pre-production.

In the meantime, Wes Anderson’s currently busy with the release of The French Dispatch, the Cannes Film Festival favorite that received rave reviews. For those who simply need their Anderson fix, The French Dispatch is set for wide release in theaters on October 16, 2020.