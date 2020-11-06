On the November 6, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and special guest Bryan Young (from Star Wars Insider, StarWars.com and Full of Sith podcast) for a spoiler-filled conversation about the second episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian season two, entitled “The Passsenger”.

Opening Banter: This week has been a long one, but at least we have a new episode of The Mandalorian.

In Our Feature Presentation: a spoiler filled discussion of Mandalorian Season 2 episode 2 “The Passenger”.

Notes since the last episode

Brief reaction

Blow by blow recap

Speculation about upcoming episodes and season ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 May Start Shooting Soon…Unless They’re Filming Another ‘Star Wars’ Show Entirely



Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: