Chiwetel Ejiofor has already been set to lead The Man Who Fell to Earth, a TV series adaptation of the novel and film of the same name that recently moved from Paramount+ over to Showtime. Now the cast is expanding with Skyfall actress Naomie Harris and Westworld co-star Jimmi Simpson. Find out who they’re playing below.

Showtime sent out a press release this week announcing the addition of Naomie Harris to the cast of The Man Who Fell to Earth TV at Showtime. The series is based on Walter Tevis’ novel of the same name, which was previously turned into a movie starring and produced by David Bowie. The new adaptation will see Chiwetel Ejiofor as the titular alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Naomie Harris has landed the role of Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and John Hlavin said in a joint statement:

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream. Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Naomie Harris was previously nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe for her supporting turn in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. She’s also been recurring in the recent James Bond movies as Eve Moneypenny, and she’ll reprise her role in the upcoming No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, Deadline has news on Jimmi Simpson taking the role of Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness. Simpson is an impressive character actor, weaving through an eclectic array of roles, including Westworld, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Black Mirror, House of Cards and much more. The Emmy-nominated “USS Callister” episode of Black Mirror even earned him a BAFTA nomination

Previously, the trio of showrunners said of the series, “Everything about this extraordinary story and its creative origins demands a bold, subversive approach to exploring what it means to be human in a world that’s never been more connected and disconnected.” They’ll be joined by Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, and Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet as executive producers.