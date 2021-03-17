After shaping up to be a Paramount+ original, The Man Who Fell to Earth TV series, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor in the title role originated by David Bowie in the 1976 sci-fi classic, is now landing at Showtime.

Showtime announced that The Man Who Fell to Earth drama series will premiere exclusively on the cable network in 2022. Ejiofor is still attached to play the alien character who arrives on Earth at a pivotal turning point in human evolution, in a TV series based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, though most people are likely more familiar with the 1976 film starring Bowie.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series, and will serve as showrunners alongside executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes of the series.

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, presidents of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., made the announcement of the show’s move from its original home at the ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+.

“We could not be more excited to bring The Man Who Fell to Earth to Showtime,” said Winograde. “This provocative drama, beautifully written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin harkens to the original film but feels reborn in capturing the themes of modern culture while challenging our assumptions of human nature. Chiwetel Ejiofor is a mesmerizing actor who draws you in with every action, thought and emotion, and he will be a phenomenal force igniting this journey.”

“Everything about this extraordinary story and its creative origins demands a bold, subversive approach to exploring what it means to be human in a world that’s never been more connected and disconnected,” added Kurtzman, Lumet and Hlavin. “David Nevins and the entire CBS Studios team have really inspired us with their passion for this legacy, and we’re thrilled to call Showtime our new home.”

It doesn’t seem like the series will change all that much with this move to Showtime, though the cable network might allow it a higher budget or more prestige. However, first-run Showtime series are comparatively harder to watch because Showtime is not seen as an essential subscription in the same way that something like, say, Netflix is, which may result in The Man Who Fell to Earth getting buried in this Peak TV era. But the name recognition of The Man Who Fell to Earth, and the prospect of any actor — including one as talented as Ejiofor — stepping into the big shoes left by Bowie may be intriguing enough a pitch to get people to tune in.

Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Heather Kadin are also executive producing. The series is scheduled to begin production in London in April.