Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is nominated in 10 different categories for the 72nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for director/writer Quentin Tarantino. But if for some reason you’re not convinced of the film’s resonance, significance and place among acclaimed movies from 2019, Sony Pictures has something that might interest you.

A nearly 30-minute featurette diving into the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been released online. All the stars of the film, ranging from the Oscar nominated Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to supporting stars like Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and even the late Luke Perry, offer up their perspective on the movie, praise Tarantino’s love and knowledge of vintage Los Angeles, and the attention to detail in recreating the Hollywood of 1969.

Making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The featurette starts with the inception of Quentin Tarantino’s idea of following an actor and his stuntman and friend during a time when they seem to be on the outs as Hollywood starts to change around them. Then the cast starts talking about Tarantino’s impeccable memory of this time period that he has in his head, ranging from the songs on the radio to the hot spots on the Sunset Strip and beyond. Margot Robbie says she never felt more immersed in the world of a film than in this one, and Brad Pitt compliments the real-life references Tarantino puts in this movie that almost no one else will get except for the filmmaker himself.

From there, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie provide much more insight into their characters, along with commentary from the rest of the cast, as well as the film’s producers Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman. They hit upon some of the more subtle parts of their performances and moments they have throughout the film that help define them during this very specific period in their lives.

Then the technical side of the production gets explored rather thoroughly, moving from Robert Richardson‘s remarkable work shooting this movie as the director of photography to the hip costume design of Arianne Phillips. But the most fascinating part is production designer Barbara Ling‘s meticulous attention to detail when recreating the vision that Quentin Tarantino had in his head. Listening to the director talk about bringing 1969 Los Angeles back to life in all its hopefuly, neon glory will get you so jazzed about Hollywood history.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is available now on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.