Early this morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 2020 Academy Awards nominees, celebrating the best of the previous year in film. As usual, many of the predicted films and filmmakers were among the new batch of Oscar nominees, but there were also plenty of surprises (and snubs, of course).

Read on for our complete list of the 2020 Oscar nominees.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellwegger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Animated Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best International Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Best Documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Wazrzone (If You’re a girl)

Life Overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live-Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best Animated Short

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister