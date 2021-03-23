Cristin Milioti is caught in a bad romance, but she’s going to run, fight, stab, and scream her way out of it, even if it’s the last thing she does. Milioti stars in Made for Love, a new HBO Max Original sci-fi comedy series, as a woman on the run from her wealthy, sociopathic partner (Billy Magnussen) who has had a chip implanted in her head that will allow their two minds to meld. Watch the official Made for Love trailer below.

Made for Love Trailer

Milioti has found a very specific niche starring in sci-fi satires as beleaguered women trapped in strange scientific anomalies, and it looks like it all culminates in Made for Love, a sci-fi comedy from Christina Lee, who showruns the eight-episode series and co-writes the script with Alissa Nutting (who wrote the novel on which the series is based), Dean Bakopoulos, and Patrick Somerville.

Milioti is in full screwball heroine mode in Made for Love, as a thirtysomething woman on the run from her controlling tech genius husband, who has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device in her head. /Film’s Jacob Hall saw the first episode at SXSW, which he describes in his review as “a sprint, a mad dash through world-building and character introduction and plot mayhem. It’s exhausting in the best ways.”

After the relatively muted first trailer, this second trailer for Made for Love definitely doubles down on the madcap antics and thrills, with Milioti shooting guns, accidentally stabbing men, and delivering ultimatums down toilets. Made for Love looks like a blast, and one of the most exciting new shows to come out of HBO Max yet.

The series is executive produced by Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Made for Love also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Ray Romano. Recurring guest stars include Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi and Patti Harrison, and additional guest stars include Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson.

Here is the Made for Love synopsis:

Made for Love is an adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Made for Love premieres on HBO Max on April 1, 2021.