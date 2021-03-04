If you had “Ray Romano reads a rendition of Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy in Love'” on your 2021 Bingo card, you’re in luck. Because that’s the whole gist of the Made for Love trailer — as well a the promise of Palm Springs star Cristin Milioti in another twisty sci-fi dark comedy. Watch the Made for Love trailer below.

Made for Love Trailer

Milioti stars in the new HBO Max Original series, Made for Love, as a woman trying to escape a bad marriage, only to discover that her ex (Billy Magnussen) put a surveillance chip in her head. But Milioti, who seems to have found a very specific niche as likable leading ladies who are forced into dystopian situations (see: Palm Springs, Black Mirror), is not going to take this lying down, heading to her desert hometown where her father (Ray Romano) lives. At one point, Romano might creepily read the lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

Executive produced by Christina Lee, who also acts as showrunner, Made for Love looks like a cross between Palm Springs and Black Mirror — merging the more wacky comedic sci-fi sensibilities of Palm Springs with the dark dystopia of Milioti Black Mirror episode “USS Callister.” While Milioti may be returning to that well again, she’s so likable and charming that I’d be happy to watch her angrily stomp through another sci-fi desert while dressed yet again in a glittery dress and smeared mascara.

The series is executive produced by Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Made for Love also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Ray Romano. Recurring guest stars include Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi and Patti Harrison, and additional guest stars include Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson.

Here is the synopsis for Made for Love:

The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Made for Love debuts this April on HBO Max.