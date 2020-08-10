The game has changed. But the players are the same. MacGruber is officially coming back as a TV series exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. The series was said to be in development back in January, and now it’s officially been given a series order.

Peacock announced the MacGruber series order at NBCUniveral’s Television Critics Association virtual press day today, nearly eight months after the series went into development. It’s not clear if this is meant to kick off an ongoing series where the streamer will determine its future based on ratings or if it will be treated as a limited series. Either way, the original movie’s director Jorma Taccone will be back to direct all eight of these initial half-hour episodes.

In addition to reprising his role as MacGruber, Will Forte will also be writing the series and executive producing with John Solomon and Jorma Taccone. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers.

The synopsis for the series remains the same as when it was first announced back in January:

In “MacGruber,” after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (played by Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki, and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

You gotta love the fact that they brought in another villain with an almost inappropriate surname following Val Kilmer’s hilarious turn as Dieter Von Cunth. But the series seems to come with the twist of having a villain inside the ranks of the government. Could one of MacGruber’s allies turn out to be a bad guy? Anything is possible in this insane series.

MacGruber was a colossal bomb when the Saturday Night Live sketch was turned into a feature film back in 2010. However, it has since become a cult favorite comedy, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel for a long time now. It’s also been teased by Will Forte and director Jorma Taccone for awhile too, so the fact that it finally has a real series order is really exciting, and we’re sure Christopher Nolan is excited as well. We don’t know when we’ll see this series arrive on Peacock in 2021, but we’ll keep you posted.