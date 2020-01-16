MacGruber is coming back to TV. A MacGruber TV series with original star Will Forte is setting up shop at Peacock, the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service. A MacGruber series was first mentioned as a possibility last year, with news that the film’s director Jorma Taccone had pitched a potential TV adaptation to potential networks and streamers. Now it looks like it’s official, with Peacock developing the show.

Variety is reporting that Peacock is developing a MacGruber TV series that will bring back the SNL character played by Will Forte. Here’s the synopsis:

In “MacGruber,” after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (played by Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki, and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

Forte, Jorma Taccone, and John Solomon will all write and executive produce the show. MacGruber began as a MacGyver parody in which Forte played special operations agent MacGruber, who would be tasked with disarming a ticking bomb. Each sketch would end with MacGruber failing to stop the bomb, which would then explode. It wasn’t exactly the most nuanced or sophisticated of ideas, but it ended up spawning the hilarious film MacGruber, released in 2010. The movie failed at the box office but soon established itself as a cult favorite with a big following (even Saoirse Ronan loves it!)

In February of last year, Taccone revealed he had pitched a MacGruber TV series that would potentially bring back the entire cast of the movie – not just Forte, but also co-stars Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Val Kilmer:

“It’s everyone. Val was blown up pretty badly, he’ll have half a head. Everyone is so down. What’s nice is that, when you make something that had the heartbreak of not doing so well financially… I would feel terrible if the people involved were embarrassed about it, but Ryan [Phillippe] loves that shit, Kristen [Wiig] loves that shit, all the people involved are so psyched.”

There’s no word if that’s still the case, but Kilmer has been ill for the last few years, and Wiig is pretty busy these days, so I wouldn’t be surprised if only Forte was coming back.