Macaulay Culkin has never been able to escape Home Alone. Even though it’s been 28 years since the holiday classic comedy arrived, it’s still his most famous role. Even though he doesn’t like to make the Home Alone face when he takes pictures with fans, he still knows his lines from the movie very well, and doesn’t mind watching the movie again if there’s a certain girl he’s trying to impress. But apparently his attempts to distance himself from the past couldn’t withstand the temptation of a paycheck from Google.

To promote a new Home Alone-centric, holiday-themed update to Google Assistant, Macaulay Culkin reprised his role as Kevin McCallister in a new commercial. He revisits all the hotspots in the McCallister household, including jumping on the bed, eating junk and watching rubbish, and ordering a delicious cheese pizza just for him. But this time, he has the help of Google Assistant.

Macaulay Culkin Home Alone Again

This is a pretty charming commercial, and it’s nice to see Macaulay Culkin having some fun with his legacy as the child star of one of the most popular Christmas comedies of all-time. Plus, this also ushers in some new Home Alone Easter eggs that fans with a Google Assistant can try out at home.

Starting today and for a limited time, your Google Assistant can do these new things. Just say “Hey Google…” and then:

“Did I forget something?” to hear the iconic “KEVINNNNN!” scream.

“How much do I owe you?”or “It’s me Snakes. I got the stuff,” to recreate a back-and-forth dialogue from the movie Kevin watches, “Angels with Filthy Souls.”

“The Wet Bandits are here” to hear what Kevin would do in his most heroic moment.

“I’m the man of the house” and relive the famous scene when Kevin puts aftershave on his face.

But even more impressive is the meticulous recreation of the various rooms in the McCallister household within this commercial, not to mention the dedication to getting just the right angle to emulate the shots from the original movie.

Over the past couple months, Macaulay Culkin has been making the rounds on the talk show circuit, seemingly just for fun, and he’s been a pretty enjoyable guest on the likes of The Tonight Show and Ellen. Yes, despite what you may have heard, Macaulay Culkin didn’t turn into a crazy drug addict or anything like that. He’s just a normal dude who has to deal with the fact that he was once one of the most famous children in the world. That’s all.