Pixar’s new movie Luca is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next month, and Best Buy will have their own exclusive Steelbook edition of the home video release featuring new friends Luca (Jacob Tremblay), Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Giulia (Emma Berman) in the vibrant seaside town of Portorosso. We’ve got an exclusive look at the collectible Luca Steelbook that you can check out below before it goes up for pre-order.

Luca Steelbook

The front of the Luca Steelbook (which will be released on August 3) features the image of our titular character from the teaser poster, floating in the water with his human side above the surface and the rest of his fish body hiding below. But the back finds Luca and Alberto strolling through Portorosso as Giulia passes by with a basket of fish.

Meanwhile, the inside has Luca and Alberto admiring all the work they put into their makeshift Vespa scooter that will inevitably get launched into the ocean. They’re so proud of their creation! As for the discs, one features all three of our friends on a real Vespa scooter while the other has Luca and Alberto embracing each other as friends while Machiavelli looks on suspiciously.

We’re a little surprised the full “sea monster” versions of Luca and Alberto aren’t used more prominently somewhere in the artwork, but our characters spend most of the movie in human form, so I suppose that makes sense. It would be nice if they got a little bit of the spotlight though.

Get a look at the full list of special features that will be included on the home video release of Luca below.

Pixar’s Luca Special Features