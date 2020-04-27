A series spin-off of the teenage romance feature film Love, Simon was originally destined for premiere on Disney+. However, the series apparently turned out to be a little too adult-oriented for the family friendly streaming service (you know, the one that has a movie about a man having sex with a mermaid), and it made the jump to Hulu. Now a first look at the series titled Love, Victor has made its way online in the form of a teaser clip of the show’s main character partaking in a nervously flirtatious coffee shop job interview that gets pretty steamy. Who knew making coffee could be so tantalizing?

Love, Victor Teaser Clip

Love, Victor is set in the same world as Love, Simon, but instead it follows Michael Cimino as Victor, a new student at the same high school Simon attended. But this story won’t just retread the exact same storyline as the first movie, opting to let Victor figure out the trials and tribulations of his own awkward high school experience. However, at some point, apparently Victor seeks out the help of Simon, knowing what he went through in the story from the movie.

George Sear plays the other dude in the above teaser clip, a character named Benji, clearly a confident and naturally charming kind of guy. Otherwise, the rest of the cast includes Ana Ortiz and James Martinez as Victor’s parents, and Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez as Victor’s younger siblings Pilar and Adrian. Victor’s friends include Rachel Naomi Hilson as the quick-witted Mia, Bebe Wood as the social media-obsessed Lake, Anthony Turpel as Victor’s awkward new neighbor Felix, and Mason Gooding as the cocky jock Andrew.

Nick Robinson, the star of the feature film preceding Love, Victor is said to narrate the show as Simon in addition to eventually making a full-on appearance. As for how many of the 10 episodes he’ll appear in, that remains to be seen.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. The 10-episode dramedy explores Victor’s colorful and complex world, from his loving family, to his new friends and first crushes.

The entire first season of Love, Victor will debut on Hulu on June 19, 2020.