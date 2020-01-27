When Adam Driver first hosted Saturday Night Live back in January of 2016, it was just a month after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The writers of the late night sketch show took advantage of the timeliness of Star Wars and had Adam Driver reprise his role as Kylo Ren as if he were on an episode of the CBS series Undercover Boss, disguised as a radar technician named Matt. Four years later, Adam Driver is back as Kylo Ren on Undercover Boss, but this time he’s an intern named Randy.

Kylo Ren on Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now?

The sketch starts with a recap of the first time this happened, but with the addition of some catch-up of what Kylo Ren did after his appearance on the show, including killing his father Han Solo, blowing up the ship of his mother Leia Organa, and slicing his mentor Supreme Leader Snoke in half. Now he’s after the Jedi called Rey, but he’s still working on being a better boss.

This isn’t quite as good as the first edition of Kylo Ren on Undercover Boss. It hits a lot of the same beats, and the character of Randy the intern isn’t quite as entertaining as Matt the radar technician. He just looks too cool, while Matt looked like a complete goober. But it’s funny to hear Adam Driver say “Okay, Boomer” so awkwardly and grimly, while still being somewhat threatening, especially when he runs an aspiring pilot through with his lighsaber.

