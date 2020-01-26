Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time this weekend, and the result was one of the best episodes of the season. Not only did it feature the return of Kylo Ren, but it had some truly weird and hilarious sketches that Adam Driver committed too 100%. He’s one of those dramatic actors who has equally as good comedic timing, and this episode lets him shine.

Check out the best and worst sketches from the Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live below.

The Best

Del Taco Shoot – I don’t know how this sketch didn’t end up in the 10-to-1 slot, because it’s so damn weird. But the repeated line of “Aw, man, I’m all outta cash!” make this an absolutely hilarious sketch from top to bottom. It’s such a simple premise, but the dedication to the bit by both Beck Bennett and Adam Driver ramp it up to maximum hilarity.

The Science Room – A PBS educational program gets help up by some nervous, oddball kids, and Adam Driver does his best to be patient with them in the face of their inappropriate and confounding responses to his questions. Of course, it’s all coming to a head where he just can’t take it anymore, but that’s not even the best part. It’s Cecily Strong and Mikey Day as the kids who make this one extremely funny. Their innocent awkwardness make the proceedings adorable and hilarious at the same time. Plus, I love that, with the exception of the opening, the sketch never cuts away from the three-shot for a different angle.

Sleepover – Honestly, I can’t believe the premise of this sketch sustained itself for this long. But Kate McKinnon’s continued feigned clueless response to a destructively flooded toilet just gets funnier and funnier, especially when she starts hitting on the “hot dad.” The wardrobe and make-up department deserves plenty of credit for making McKinnon’s performance even funnier, because so much of it amplifies the comedy she brings to the sketch.

Marrying Ketchups – All right, this is why the Del Taco sketch didn’t end up in the 10-to-1 sketch. This ketchup marriage gone awry is much weirder. It borders on being a Marriage Story parody because of the faux drama, but it takes some different turns to separate itself from being a true spoof. This is the best evidence of Adam Driver’s work as an actor making comedy from authenticity. This scenario is so silly, but Driver is acting his heart out, and that’s why it’s so damn funny.